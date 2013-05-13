Now Available: Medicated Skin Care Products Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 : Pre Book at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Medicated skin care products are those which provide relief from varieties of skin problems such as anti ageing cream for the old age population, creams available for glowing and beautiful skin, protecting hair loss, eczema, rashes and many more. These markets have a great opportunity in niche market due to growing urge for healthy skin. Some of the major factors driving the growth of this market are growing consumer preference towards maintaining healthy and youthful skin and increasing momentum towards taking care of the skin. Due to shifting trends towards preferring low priced products and frequent visits to the beauty parlor and salons. The market faces a decline which was clearly visible in the markets of the U.S. and Europe. This situation forces the producers to develop new products and to focus more on their business functions.



Medicated skin care markets have opportunities from the development of innovative and low price products which suits the consumer’s skin type and budget. Manufacturers of anti ageing products specially, have to develop new products with diversified offerings providing multiple benefits.



Some of the major players in the market for medicated skin care products are Johnson & Johnson Allergan Inc., Obagi Medical Products Inc., Blistex Inc., Chattem Inc., ConvaTec, Galderma Pharma SA, Merck & Co., Neutrogena Corp, Novartis AG,and Procter & Gamble Company.



