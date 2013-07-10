Now Available: Men's Grooming in Indonesia

Fast Market Research recommends "Men's Grooming in Indonesia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Men's grooming recorded strong double-digit growth over the forecast period thanks to increasing appearance awareness amongst male consumers, especially in urban areas. Urban men, particularly young adults, generally believe that taking care of their appearance will give them more confidence. Moreover, it helps them to look attractive and self-assured and can result in improved social and professional relationships.
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Men's Grooming in Slovakia
- Men's Grooming in Japan
- Men's Grooming in Italy
- Men's Grooming in Hungary
- Men's Grooming in China
- Men's Grooming in Bulgaria
- Men's Grooming in the Czech Republic
- Men's Grooming in the Philippines
- Men's Grooming in Brazil
- Rethinking Male and Female Health and Beauty Routines