Now Available: Metro AG in Retailing (World)

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Under challenging conditions for its Real hypermarket chain in Germany and its Media Markt/Saturn electronics and appliance specialist division across Western Europe, Metro has modest expansion opportunities, which may only be partially offset by higher sales in internet retailing, for which the group has stepped up its ambitions. Following the disposal of its hypermarkets in Eastern Europe, Metro's broad presence in large emerging markets is increasingly geared towards cash-and-carry outlets.
Euromonitor International's Metro AG in Retailing (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Retailing industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Metro AG (MEO) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Grocery Retailers in Germany
- Grocery Retailers in Switzerland
- Metro AG: Retailing Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report
- Grocery Retailers in Austria
- Retailing in Canada
- Global Airport Retailing 2013
- Annual Deal Report - Retail
- Retailing in Italy
- Non-Grocery Retailers in Azerbaijan