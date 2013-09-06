Now Available: Metro in Poland: Local Profile, 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Metro in Poland: Local Profile, 2013" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Metro's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Poland.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Metro's operations in Poland. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Poland has been one of the prime investing destinations for foreign retailers in Europe. However, the current unstable macroeconomic conditions have negatively affected consumption rates, pushing retailers to adopt new strategies to foment growth as consumers continue to rationalize their spending.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Metro's operations and strategy in Poland. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Metro's operations in Poland and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Metro's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Poland. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Poland.
An insightful analysis of Metro in Poland, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data for Metro and its key competitors in Poland. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
Unstable macroeconomic conditions and the global slowdown will continue to have an impact on retail sales in the country.
Increased unemployment would put pressure on consumption rates, forcing consumers to focus on necessary spending, thereby impacting luxury purchases in the country.
Key Highlights
Metro Poland plans to focus on the online market for its consumer electronics segment.
The retailer has drawn out a strategy to utilize social media as a platform to reach out to more customers and diverse groups of professional clients.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Metro Poland, Metro
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