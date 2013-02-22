Now Available: Miacom Diagnostics GmbH - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Miacom Diagnostics GmbH (Miacom) is a medical device company. The company undertakes the molecular identification and characterization of microorganisms and also offers a technology to identify infectious diseases causing organisms. The company's product portfolio includes beacons, hardware, respifish, hemofish and urifish. Respifish comprises respifish HAP gram panel and masterpanel: and offers diagnosis on the basis of respiratory secretions including sputum; hemofish conssists of hemofish gram panel, masterpanel and RUO hemofish candida panel: and carries out sepsis-related pathogens's detection with the help of positive blood cultures; urifish consists of urifish UTI E.coli screen and RUO urifish UTI masterpanel: and offers semi-quantitative urine diagnostic. Miacom is headquartered in Dusseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the miacom diagnostics GmbH portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
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Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
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