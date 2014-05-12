New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Microwaves in Venezuela"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The average unit price of microwaves increased by 150% in 2013, higher than the "real" inflation rate of around 30%, according to private estimates, mainly as a consequence of shortages generated by import restrictions and the rapid rise in the price of foreign exchange on the black market.
Euromonitor International's Microwaves in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Microwaves market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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