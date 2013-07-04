Now Available: Mixed Retailers in South Africa

Fast Market Research recommends "Mixed Retailers in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- The acquisition of Massmart by Wal-Mart is indeed yielding positive results, as can be seen by the general price cuts being introduced within the retail market. Massmart's suppliers cut their prices in mid-2012, enabling Massmart to cut its prices. This move forced other retailers to resort to the same move, and consumers welcomed such a move, leaving them with more money to spend.
Euromonitor International's Mixed Retailers in South Africa report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mixed Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
