Now Available: Mixed Retailers in the Czech Republic

Fast Market Research recommends "Mixed Retailers in the Czech Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Department stores and variety stores were the only channels present in mixed retailers in the Czech Republic in 2012, as mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs were absent. Department stores are located in urban areas, mainly in the centres of big cities and towns, while variety stores can be found in both small and large towns in the country.
Euromonitor International's Mixed Retailers in Czech Republic report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
