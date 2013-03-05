Now Available: Mobile Money: Mobile Payments, Mobile Remittance, Mobile Banking & Mobile Commerce Market - Advanced Technologies, Value Chain, Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)

New Wireless market report from Markets and Markets: "Mobile Money: Mobile Payments, Mobile Remittance, Mobile Banking & Mobile Commerce Market - Advanced Technologies, Value Chain, Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)"