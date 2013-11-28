Now Available: Molson Coors Brewing Co in Beer (World)

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- The 2012 acquisition of StarBev raised Molson Coors from ninth to seventh in the global beer market and significantly expanded its international coverage. This profile analyses the opportunities deriving from the acquisition and considers ways in which the company can address the remaining weaknesses in its core market operations and its geographic profile.
Euromonitor International's Molson Coors Brewing Co in Beer (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Lager by Origin, Low/Non- Alcohol Beer, Stout.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Beer - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Beer - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Beer - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Beer in Canada
- Beer in the United States
- Beer in Asia-Pacific
- Beer in China
- Beer in the United Kingdom
- Molson Coors Brewing Company: Consumer Packaged Goods Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report
- UK Beer Market Insights 2013