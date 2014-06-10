Recently published research from BuddeComm, "Namibia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Executive summary
Portugal Telecom's merger with Brazil's Oi to deliver benefits to MTC
This annual report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Namibia's telecommunications market. Subjects covered include:
- Key statistics;
- Market and industry overviews;
- Market estimates to end-2014;
- The impact of the global economic crisis;
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and regulatory issues;
- Telecoms operators - privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Major players (fixed, mobile and broadband);
- Infrastructure development;
- Mobile voice and data markets;
- Internet and broadband development;
- Convergence (voice/data, fixed/wireless/mobile);
- 3G and 4G (LTE) mobile broadband services and pricing;
- Average revenue per user (ARPU).Namibia was one of the last countries in Africa to introduce competition in the mobile communications sector when a second network finally launched in 2007. Despite this, the country has achieved a market penetration rate well above the regional average. However, the average revenue per user has more than halved since then. Both GSM operators - MTC (managed by Portugal Telecom) and TN Mobile (formerly Cell One and Leo, now owned by Telecom Namibia) - have entered the internet and broadband market with 3G mobile broadband services in a bid to create new revenue streams. MTC introduced fourth generation (4G) technology in May 2012 when it launched an LTE network in the capital, Windhoek. In addition, Telecom Namibia (TN) offers 3G mobile broadband services using EV-DO technology, and in 2013 contracted ZTE to roll out a network to provide converged fixed and mobile services, including LTE.
- Fixed-line services are still a monopoly of TN, but as a member of the WTO the government plans to open the telecom sector to full competition. TN entered the lucrative mobile market as the third player with a CDMA network but was put on hold by the industry regulator, the Namibian Communications Commission, until a new communications law was enacted which, among other issues, addresses fixed-mobile convergence. Since then, however, the absence of effective regulation during the transition to a new regulatory authority, the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia, has led to further delays in market liberalisation.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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