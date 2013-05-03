Now Available: Non-Grocery Retailers in Iran

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Non-Grocery Retailers in Iran"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Unit prices experienced several significant rises in 2012, which was a consequence of the high inflation rate and the decline in value of the national currency compared to the US dollar. Many consumers who had been accustomed to purchasing a wide range of non-grocery items suddenly became unable to do so, and this had a very negative impact on sales for retailers. The rises in unit prices were particularly steep in categories like mobile phones, TVs and furniture, where the country is highly...
Euromonitor International's Non-Grocery Retailers in Iran report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Apparel Specialist Retailers, Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers, Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Home and Garden Specialist Retailers, Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Mixed Retailers, Other Non-Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
