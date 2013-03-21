Now Available: Non Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Denmark to 2016: Market Databook

Fast Market Research recommends "Non Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Denmark to 2016: Market Databook" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the non-life insurance industry in Denmark. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for distribution channels. 'Non Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Denmark to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the non-life insurance industry in Denmark. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Danish non-life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
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Scope
- Historic and forecast data for distribution channels in the non-life insurance industry in Denmark for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on value of commissions, share of total market commissions, gross written premiums, number of new policies sold and number of players for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the non-life insurance industry covering distribution channels in Denmark
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on value of commissions, share of total market commissions, gross written premiums, number of new policies sold and number of players
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
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