Recently published research from Timetric, "Non-Life Insurance in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Romania's non-life segment is the largest in the country's insurance industry and accounted for 74.2% of the gross written premium in 2012. The country's non-life segment was adversely impacted by the global financial crisis of 2008. This adversely affected the demand for non-life insurance products from companies, several of which closed down. The motor insurance category, particularly the motor hull sub-category, was also adversely affected by a reduction in bank lending and therefore the weakened capacity of Romanians to purchase cars.
Report Highlights
- The Romanian non-life segment accounted for 74.2% of the gross written premium registered by the insurance industry in 2012.
- Despite Romania's falling property prices during the review period, the property insurance category registered an increase in gross written premium until 2011.
- The motor insurance category, particularly the motor hull sub-category, was also adversely affected by a reduction in bank lending and therefore the weakened capacity of Romanians to purchase cars.
- The property insurance category will also benefit from the industrial recovery.
- The non-life segment is highly concentrated, with the 10 leading insurers accounting for a combined share of 89.8% in 2012.
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Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Romania:
- It provides historical values for Romania's non-life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Romania's non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Romania.
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Romania for the non-life insurance segment.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Romania and its growth prospects.
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Romania and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Romanian non-life insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Romanian non-life insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Astra SA, Allianz-Tiriac Asigur?ri SA, Omniasig VIG, Groupama Asigur?ri SA, Asirom Vienna Insurance Group SA, Uniqa Asigur?ri SA, Euroins Romania Asigurare Reasigurare SA, Generali Asigur?ri SA, City Insurance SA, Carpatica Asig SA
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