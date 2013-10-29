Now Available: Non-Life Insurance in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)

Fast Market Research recommends "Non-Life Insurance in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Non-Life Insurance in South Korea by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers motor, home, well being and other non-life insurance. Market size comprises annual gross premiums paid by consumers and commercial enterprises. Market size for Non-Life Insurance in South Korea is given in KRW with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Korea. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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