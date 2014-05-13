New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Health and wellness and growing consumer interest in exotic cuisine were the key consumer trends impacting the noodles category in 2013. The Danes are increasingly looking for convenient and time-saving meal solutions to replace home-cooked meals. Instant noodles are, however, increasingly viewed by a growing group of health and wellness-orientated consumers as too industrial and volume sales in this category thus declined slightly. Growing consumer interest in cooking oriental cuisines at...
Euromonitor International's Noodles in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chilled Noodles, Frozen Noodles, Instant Noodles, Plain Noodles, Snack Noodles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Noodles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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