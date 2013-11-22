Now Available: North Africa Telecommunications Report Q4 2013

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "North Africa Telecommunications Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- The North African telecoms markets continue to demonstrate variable growth on several levels. Symptomatic of this trend is a lack of creativity and diversity in the type and scope of services on offer, even in mature markets such as Morocco and Tunisia, where mobile broadband is taking off. Nevertheless, Morocco, Libya and Algeria appear to be on the brink of new growth potential as the sale of Maroc Telecom progresses, Libya prepares for a third mobile operator and Algeria issues 3G licences. Although these developments bode well for increased competition and liberalisation in North African telecoms markets, their political and business environments remain challenging and prone to sudden collapse.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Data
- Mobile growth continues to be driven by prepaid services, which does little to add value to mobile ARPUs and income relating to non-voice services. However, in Morocco and Algeria, there are signs that operators are seeing better growth in the more lucrative postpaid market. More needs to be done to develop locally relevant content if services are to appeal to more consumers.
- The possibility for increased foreign investment in Libya, through a third mobile licence and/or the privatisation of Libyana, and the launch of 3G in Algeria should boost competition and open up untapped growth potential in the two markets from 2014.
- Fixed-line and broadband growth remains variable as demand for traditional fixed telephone lines fluctuates and affordability issues continue to hamper broadband adoption. Maroc Telecom has announced ambitious plans to invest in its fixed broadband network, but this may be undone by a likely upcoming change in ownership at the company.
Key Trends & Developments
Despite no resolution on Djezzy's ownership structure between VimpelCom and the Algerian government, the Autorite de Regulation de la Poste et des Telecommunications (ARPT) announced a public bid opening for the award of 3G licences. On September 15 2013, the regulator accepted bids from all three mobile operators, Mobilis, Nedjma and Djezzy. The ARPT plans to review each proposal and announce the successful bidders on October 15 and successful bidders are expected to launch 3G services in Algiers, Constantine, Oran and Ouargia by December 1 2013. At the time of writing, state-owned operator Mobilis had reportedly already imported 80 containers of 3G infrastructure equipment.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Africa Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- West & Central Africa Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Southern Africa Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Jordan Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Kenya Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Ghana Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Uganda Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Egypt Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Chile Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Iran Telecommunications Report Q4 2013