Now Available: Norway Telecommunications Report Q1 2014

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Norway Telecommunications Report Q1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- The latest data emerging from Norway reinforces BMI's view that, although it is one of the highest value markets in the world, on a per capita basis, it is also highly saturated and offers few organic growth opportunities for traditional telecoms players. While new mobile operator Network Norway continues to lure customers away from existing players, two of the country's strongest alternative broadband and internet telephony players have merged and the largest cable TV provider is still understood to be up for sale. Regulatory developments that include mobile termination rate (MTR) cuts and the introduction of wholesale fibre access rules put further pressure on operators as over-the-top (OTT) players such as WhatsApp and Netflix vie for consumers' monthly budgets.
Key Data
- In October 2013 Telenor Norge was reportedly facing a record fine for providing different connection speeds to customers of its wholesale partners and its own subscribers. The Norwegian Post & Telecoms Authority (NPT) notified the operator of a NOK5mn (US$620,000) penalty for violating the law, which requires it to provide its wholesale customers with 2G and 3G on the same terms as its own customers.
- In October 2013 Norwegian telecoms provider Telenor outlined plans to deploy 2,000 more 3G/4G base stations as the number of customers availing the operator's LTE-based services continue to rise. The company revealed that about 400,000 users had signed up to its LTE-based service since its launch in October 2012.
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Key Trends And Developments
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