Now Available: Nuclear Power in 2013: Another Year of Resurgence

Fast Market Research recommends "Nuclear Power in 2013: Another Year of Resurgence" from GlobalData, now available
Summary
Rapid development in the field of nuclear energy is expected in 2013 as nations eagerly look towards building or restarting nuclear reactors. The industry, which witnessed a slowdown due to the Fukushima disaster, is expected to recover and develop quickly as several reactors are expected to come online or begin construction in 2013. In addition to the upcoming reactors, the industry is expected to benefit from numerous activities and agreements scheduled to take place in 2013. Countries such as Japan, Chile and Lithuania are expected to decide the future of nuclear power in their energy mix while countries such as the US and India are investing heavily in new reactor technologies or uranium production to support the development of nuclear power.
Scope
- The report focuses on the future of nuclear power in 2013
- Identifies the impact of key drivers promoting the use of nuclear power.
- Specifies the key activities and events scheduled in 2013.
- Understand the various factors fostering the development of nuclear power
- Facilitate investment decision-making based on forecasts for 2013.
- Understand how activities and events scheduled in 2013 will impact the nuclear industry.
- Understand why and how key countries are developing their nuclear power industries.
