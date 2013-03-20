Now Available: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Ocular ) develops ophthalmic therapeutic products using hydrogel technology. The hydrogel technology consists of polyethylene glycol (PEG), widely considered an inert and biocompatible material which can be customized as per the use. Its product portfolio includes ReSure Adherent Ocular Bandage, is a synthetic ocular bandag for ophthalmic surgery; and ReSure Sealant, a synthetic and biocompatible hydrogel that creates a temporary, soft, and lubricious surface barrier to protect clear corneal incisions in the immediate post-operative period; and prostaglandin analog punctum plugs that are hydrogel-based punctum plug depots to deliver prostaglandin analogs to treat glaucoma. Currently, it is developing ophthalmic drug delivery systems for the management and treatment of a wide range of anterior and posterior segment diseases. It is in the preclinical or clinical stage of development of the therapeutic products comprising hydrogel sealants, Resure sealant; punctum plugs, glaucoma, post-operative inflammation, bacterial conjunctivitism; and injectable depots, Vitreoretinal. Ocular is headquarterd in Bedford, the US.
In February 2012, the company received IDE approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conduct a pivotal clinical trial with ReSure Sealant.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
