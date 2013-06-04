Now Available Online at BodyWeightEquipment.com: 50% off of TRX Pro 2 Suspension Trainers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Amazing news for those unable to hit the gym for a regular workout due to work pressure or other obligations- Body Weight Equipment, an online body weight training supplier is providing with extensive range of body weight training kits assuring go-anywhere-workout anytime. The online training equipment supplier also promised of affordable rates.



“We do understand that in today’s busy world it’s hardly possible for you to maintain a regular gym regime. But that doesn’t mean you would be deprived of exercises and a fit body, especially when we are around. We are offering a good range of exercise kits that can help you to workout anytime and anywhere and that too very effectively”, stated one of the major spokespersons from Body Weight Equipment.



Our sources asked the store manager to inform about their product line. According to statement of the manager personnel the best selling items here are TRX body weight equipments. Body Weight Equipment has come up with an extensive range of TRX equipments such as TRX Pro 2 Suspension trainer kit, Rip Trainer kit, T3 Tactical Force Suspension kit etc. The Suspension trainer kit is especially meant for military personnel, fitness pros & military personnel. “Some of our product kits include videos and texts to provide you with essential user instruction so that you can have a safe and proper full body workout without going to the gym”, the manager noted.



When asked about the quality quotient of the products, the store manager emphasized that they have taken to TRX products as TRX is one of the most eminent labels in the fitness industry whose equipments are used by top level fitness trainers.



While approached on the pricing, one of the leading sales officials from the store mentioned that they providing all their products at highly affordable rates. “We always want to support our customers with cost effective products and hence all our TRX products at offer here would be available at wholesale, assuring bucks of savings for you. You will get some of our products at around 100 USD discount than the original price”, commented the sales official from Body Weight Equipment while asked to detail on their pricing.



To know further about Body Weight Equipment, hit on to the official website of the store http://www.bodyweightequipment.com/product/trx-pro-2-suspension-trainer-kit/



About Body Weight Equipment

Body Weight Equipment is one of the leading online stores for body weight training equipments. The store stocks for a versatile range of TRX equipments that helps in anywhere workout anytime. Affordable rates assured.



Body Weight Equipment

BodyWeightEquipment@gmail.com

New York, New York

http://www.bodyweightequipment.com/shop/