Now Available: Oral Hygiene in South Africa - a Snapshot (2013)

Fast Market Research recommends "Oral Hygiene in South Africa - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Oral Hygiene in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers toothpaste, toothbrush and mouthwash and ancillary oral hygiene products. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer and via dentists. Market size for Oral Hygiene in South Africa is given in ZAR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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