Now Available: Packaged Food in Belgium

Fast Market Research recommends "Packaged Food in Belgium" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Following a sluggish performance in 2009-2010 during the tough economic climate, packaged food picked up in terms of value growth in 2011, as consumer confidence and spending strengthened. Fears of a double-dip recession and renewed consumer cautiousness in 2012, however, dampened its performance, and value growth is expected to slow down compared with 2011. Trade sources pointed out the declining traffic in grocery retailers in 2011/2012. In addition, packaged food lost some of its previous...
Euromonitor International's Packaged Food in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Norway to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Colombia to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Austria to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Israel to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Romania to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Ukraine to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Poland to 2017
- Packaged Food in Brazil
- Packaged Food in Italy
- Packaged Food in China