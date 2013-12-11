Now Available: Packaging Industry in Singapore

New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- A slowdown in the economy was observed in Singapore in 2012. Nonetheless, packaging sales continued to grow. A shift in pack types was identified during the year as manufacturers sought alternative packaging solutions to cater to the demands of consumers by providing them with more convenience and ease of consumption.
Euromonitor International's Packaging in Singapore report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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