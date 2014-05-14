New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Packaging Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bottling of Liquids, Labelling, Stamping and Imprinting, Packaging of Solids, Parcel Packing and Gift Wrapping, Security Packaging of Pharmaceutical Preparations.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaging Services market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Caps & Closures Market by Raw Material (Plastic, Metal & Others), Applications (Food, Beverage, Personal Care & Home Care, Pharma & Industrial), Types (Plastic: Screw, Dispensing, Metal: Screw & Lug, Can Ends, Others) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Annual Deal Report - Packaging
- Global Packaging Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Marketing Strategies in the Global Packaging Industry
- Flexible Packaging Market by End-Use (Food, Beverage, Personal Care & Pharmaceutical), Material (Polypropylene, BOPP, CPP, Polyethylene, EVOH, PA, BOPET, PVC, Aluminum, Paper, Cellulosic) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Global Packaging Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2013-2014
- Super Junction MOSFET Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2013 - 2020
- Global Packaging Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Packaging Industry
- Packaging Services in Brazil: Industrial Report
- Packaging Services in India: Industrial Report
- Packaging Services in Japan: Industrial Report