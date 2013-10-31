New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The Hungarian personal accident and health insurance segment expanded at a review-period CAGR. The segment is dominated by the personal accident category which accounted for 70.5% of the segment's gross written premiums in 2012. Travel insurance was supported by an increase in tourism in the country and recovery in the business environment. Unlike the life and non-life segments, the Hungarian personal accident and health insurance segment recorded consistent growth during the review period, driven by the aging population and rising awareness of the benefits of private health insurance.
Key Highlights
- The Hungarian personal accident and health insurance segment expanded at a review-period CAGR of 3.6%
- Changing lifestyle patterns and the increasing number of diseases adversely affected Hungarian healthcare expenditure
- More consumers voluntarily chose to purchase private health insurance policies in addition to insurance cover provided by employers and the government
- This is because the cover provided by government-funded health insurance is very basic and is often not sufficient to cover expenses relating to critical diseases
- Consistent future growth in tourism will promote travel insurance
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Hungary:
- It provides historical values for Hungary's personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Hungary's personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Hungary
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Hungary for the personal accident and health insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Hungary and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Hungary and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Hungarian personal accident and health insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Hungarian personal accident and health insurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Generali-Providencia Biztosito Zrt., Groupama Garancia Biztosito Zrt., Aegon Magyarorszag Altalanos Biztosito Zrt., Uniqa Biztosito Zrt, Allianz Hungaria Zrt.
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