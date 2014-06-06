Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Personal Care Appliances in Canada", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Persisting uncertainty about the Canadian economy continued to drive many people from the salon to the home. Hair care appliances grew in 2013 as a rising number of consumers began to style hair at home to save the expense of salon visits. The share of male consumers buying hair care appliances is also rising with the increase in younger shoppers and the importance placed on appearance by young men, including having the proper tools at home for hair styling.
Competitive Landscape
Proctor & Gamble Inc led personal care appliances with 17% retail volume share in 2013, largely through its Braun Oral-B brand, which was the leader in electric toothbrush units. Church & Dwight Ltd ranked second in personal care appliances in 2013 with volume share of 15%. The company expanded its line of battery toothbrush units to also sell electric toothbrush units under its SpinBrush brand.
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Industry Prospects
Growth will be moderate over the forecast period, with an expected CAGR of 2% in volume and constant value, with the largest gains made by hair care appliances.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Personal Care Appliances industry in Canada with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Personal Care Appliances industry in Canada, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Personal Care Appliances in Canada market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Personal Care Appliances in Canada?
- What are the major brands in Canada?
- What is the share for hair care appliances?
- Is an increased focus on health and beauty driving electric tooth brush sales?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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