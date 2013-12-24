Now Available: Pharmaceutical Business Confidence Report Q4 2013

Recently published research from Kable Market Intelligence, "Pharmaceutical Business Confidence Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Product Synopsis
"Pharmaceutical Business Confidence Report Q4 2013" is a new report by Kable that analyzes pharmaceutical industry executives' views on the global economy, expectations on consumer confidence, supplier prices, key business concerns, and how executives' future investments are set to change in Q4 2013. This report also gives you access to regional analysis of industry outlook, industry and company growth prospects, future opportunities, staff hiring, and sales performance. Apart from providing access to the opinions and strategies of global pharmaceutical industry executives, it also examines their actions surrounding business priorities, threats and opportunities, and future investment areas over the next six months.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Kable's exclusive panel of leading global pharmaceutical industry executives. The report analyzes current economic conditions prevailing across the globe and their impact on the pharmaceutical industry, and forecasts company and industry growth prospects over the next six months. Furthermore, it also provides information about the impact of consumer confidence, supplier prices, and staff headcount likely to affect the investment decisions of the industry over the next six months.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Overall, 66% and 50% of global pharmaceutical industry executives are optimistic about the future growth prospects of both their company and the industry over the next six months, respectively.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Optimism towards industry and company growth is driven by the improving global economic conditions, increasing in consumer spending, and the introduction of new products in the market.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Pharmaceutical Business Confidence Report Q4 2013" is a new report by Kable that analyzes the industry sentiments globally on the latest economic and consumer issues and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the pharmaceutical industry. This report also examines the executive opinion about the current and future state of the economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyzes the likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats, and opportunities for the global pharmaceutical industry over the next six months.
Key Features and Benefits
Project industry trends and industry growth expectations in the next six months, and understand business confidence to make informed business decisions.
The report drives revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ranbaxy Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zhangjiang Biotech and Pharmaceutical Base Development Company, GlaxoSmithKline
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