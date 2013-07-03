Now Available: PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis

Fast Market Research recommends "PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new Country report, "PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis". Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV) that results in acute or chronic presentation. The disease is often asymptomatic, but infected patients may experience fatigue, joint pain, itchy skin or jaundice. There is no effective vaccine against HCV, so the market is driven by therapeutics. Currently, drug combinations containing pegylated interferon (e.g., Roche's Pegasys and Merck's PegIntron) and ribavirin (e.g., Roche's Copegus and Merck's Rebetol) are used to treat HCV infection. Patients infected with HCV genotype 1 can also have a protease inhibitor added to their combination therapy, such as Merck's Victrelis (boceprevir) or Vertex's Incivek (telaprevir). The entrance of next-generation HCV therapies is expected to fundamentally change the HCV treatment algorithm. GlobalData expects a dramatic shift favoring the uptake of interferon-free regimens due to their more tolerable side-effect profiles and decreased duration of therapy compared with the current standard of care.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The anticipated main drivers of market growth during the forecast period include an increased awareness of the disease and the country's tendency to treat HCV once it is diagnosed.
Standard interferon drugs are the current market leader in China. GlobalData's primary research revealed that Merck's Intron A (interferon alfa-2b) is the most commonly prescribed standard interferon in China, but that Roferon-A (interferon alfa-2a) and Kadmon's Infergen (interferon alfacon-1) are also used frequently. Standard interferon requires more-frequent dosing than peginterferon alpha, but standard interferon has been able to retain its market share in China in the face of competition from peginterferon due to its lower cost.
Scope
- Overview of the HCV including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in China including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in China from 2012-2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting China HCV market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for HCV
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in China
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - United Kingdom Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - France Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Brazil Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - United States Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Current and Future Players
- PharmaPoint: Pediatric Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Prophylactics - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022