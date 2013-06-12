Now Available: Poland Tourism Report 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Poland Tourism Report 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- We believe Poland's tourism industry has not escaped the impact of the prevailing economic uncertainty in Europe. However, Poland offers are great deal of investment potential to tourism industries, especially the hotels industry, particularly in the wake of widespread publicity and massive investment in tourism and transport infrastructure for the UEFA European Championship 2012 which was co hosted by Poland and Ukraine.
Poland's tourist industry gained a massive boost in 2012 due to the UEFA European Championship. This had an inevitable knock-on effect on the tourist arrivals figures which soared to an estimated 14.8mn in the same year. This was not only due to football supporters but also, BMI believes, due to the positive effect of the widespread coverage of Poland during the football event, which enhanced its international profile as a desirable tourist destination.
Poland's tourist industry is growing as the country becomes an increasingly popular holiday destination. Although the 2012 arrivals figures were augmented by the flood of football supporters, our forecasts indicate that the 2012 arrival numbers were not an isolated spike but part of a trend which we see continuing through to 2017, when hotel and restaurant industry value is predicted to reach a total of US$5.5bn.
Western Europe still accounts for the largest share of Poland's tourism industry, particularly Germany, which represented over 36% of Poland's arrivals in 2012. This could prove to be a problem in the future, if the European economy continues to decline, and Germany is forced to bear the brunt of this, then there is the potential for its own economy to experience a corresponding drop. However, by 2015, BMI believes the European markets will start to pick up and there will be a corresponding rise in Poland's tourist arrivals through to 2017 across the board.
BMI predicts that 2013 will see Poland's real GDP rise by 2.7% and GDP per capita rise by 6.3%. Consumer spending is also on the increase, though Polish consumers lag well behind the rest of Europe. All of these factors contribute to the overall rise in outbound tourist departures forecast by BMI. We believe that between 2012 and 2017 there will be an increase of almost 1mn additional outbound departures, bringing the number of outbound tourists per 1,000 people to 0.6 and increase of 0.2 on our 2013 forecast.
