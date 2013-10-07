Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market by Types (Unfilled, Carbon Filled, Glass Filled), Applications (Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Electronics & Electrical, Industrial) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a semi-crystalline high temperature thermoplastic that offers a unique combination of exceptional performance characteristics. PEEK has excellent long term chemical resistance and also offers thermal and mechanical properties. PEEK is used to make some specialized components, which are used in their various applications. PEEK has excellent strength, rigidity and toughness at elevated temperatures, chemically resistant to most common solvents, has low moisture absorption, superior electric properties, with FDA compliant, and relatively low smoke and gas emissions. Based on its unique properties, PEEK has been largely classified into three types, including unfilled PEEK, carbon filled PEEK, and glass filled PEEK.
The global market for Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) has grown significantly during the past few years and is expected to grow at a more rapid pace in the next five years, mainly driven by the growing demand from automotive, aerospace, medical, etc. Europe emerged as the largest market of PEEK. The demand for PEEK in the European region is likely to remain healthy due to huge demand for the industrial segment. U.S. is the largest single market for PEEK across the globe. The PEEK consumption in other countries had improved over the past few years and is expected to increase further in the future. The major Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market production facilities are located in Europe and Asia-Pacific markets, such as in U.K., China, India, etc.
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This study, basically, aims to estimate the global market of Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) for 2012, and to project the expected demand of the same from 2013 to 2018. This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global PEEK market. It provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries like U.S., Canada, Italy, Germany, China, U.K., etc. The market is also segmented on the basis of applications of PEEK. Various secondary sources have been used, such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market. The primary sources - experts from related industries and suppliers - have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of PEEK.
Competitive scenarios of the top players in the Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market are discussed in detail. The leading players of this industry have been profiled with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These include: Victrex Plc. (U.K.), Solvay Speciality Polymers (U.S.), Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers (China), and Jida Evonik High Performance Polymers (China), etc.
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