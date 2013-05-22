Now Available: Portugal Telecommunications Report Q2 2013

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Portugal is a low value market by Western European standards, a consequence of a high proportion of prepaid subscriptions and low incomes. Operators are also facing a number of challenges including market saturation, with penetration above 160%, declining ARPUs as a result of the macroeconomic environment, price competition and IP substitution. Consolidation may provide an avenue for greater profitability, while the rollout of LTE does offer the opportunity for more efficient infrastructure and revenue growth from higher value data services. However, in an uncertain economic environment, these opportunities could be derailed.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Data
- Dedicated mobile broadband subscriptions, ie, datacards and dongles continued to decline, falling 13.8% y-o-y to 978,000 in Q412.
- Meanwhile, handset 3G subscriptions have proved more robust, with demand driven by consumer appetite for smartphones. Active voice and data subscriptions increased 13.6% y-o-y to 3.431mn at the end of 2012.
- Total mobile subscription growth picked up in Q412 with the net addition of 214,000 taking the total to 17.434mn, equal to penetration of 162.9% at the end of 2012.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Portugal fell to 16th position in the Western Europe Risk/Reward Ratings in Q2 2013. The decline was the result of a downgrade to its industry rewards score following faster than expected declines in dedicated mobile broadband subscriptions and declines in ARPU. It now sits below Greece in our ratings table.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Singapore Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Vietnam Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Poland Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- West & Central Africa Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- France Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Ukraine Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- India Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Taiwan Telecommunications Report Q2 2013