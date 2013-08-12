Now Available Position Sensor Market in North America 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Position Sensor market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 7.58 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of sensors in the Aerospace industry. The Position Sensor market in North America has also been witnessing the development of wireless technology. However, the increasing shift of manufacturing operations to developing countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Position Sensor Market in North America 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the Position Sensor market in North America and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include IFM electronics GmbH, Schneider Electric SA, and Turck GmbH & Co. KG.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Five Forces Analysis



7. Product Segmentation

7.1 Proximity Sensor Market in North America

Market Size and Forecast

7.1.1 Photoelectric Sensor Market in North America

Market Size and Forecast

7.1.2 Inductive Sensor market in North America

Market Size and Forecast

7.2 Rotary Sensor Market in North America

Market Size and Forecast

7.2.1 Magnetic Encoder Market in North America

Market Size and Forecast

7.2.2 Optical Encoder Market in North America

Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Linear Displacement Sensor Market in North America

Market Size and Forecast

7.3.1 LVDTs Sensor Market in North America

Market Size and Forecast

7.3.2 Optical Linear Encoder Market in North America

Market Size and Forecast



8. End-user Segmentation

8.1 Position Sensor Market in North America: Military/Aerospace Industry

Market Size and Forecast

8.2 Position Sensor Market in North America: Automotive Industry

Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Position Sensor Market in North America: Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Position Sensor Market in North America: Packaging Industry

Market Size and Forecast



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9. Vendor Landscape



10. Buying Criteria



11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



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