New Medical Devices research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- GBI Research's report, "Pressure Relief Devices Market to 2019 - Increasing Focus on Pressure Ulcer Prevention and Quality of Care to Drive Growth" looks at the market, competitive landscape, and trends for the four pressure relief devices market segments, mattress overlays, specialty beds (rentals), specialty beds (sales), and mattresses. It provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape, analyzes each segment's pipeline products and gives details of important Merger and Acquisition (M&A) deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil
- Information on market size for the four pressure relief devices market segments: mattress overlays, specialty beds (rentals), specialty beds (sales), and mattresses
- Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2019 and company share data for 2011
- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the pressure relief devices market
- Information on the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies of key players: Hill-Rom Holdings, ArjoHuntleigh, Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd, Talley Group Limited and Stryker Corporation
- Information on reimbursement trends and market access for key countries
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global pressure relief devices market
- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines
- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies
- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return
- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the pressure relief devices market landscape
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of the global pressure relief devices market and the factors shaping it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Co., Ltd, Talley Group Limited, Stryker Corporation
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Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
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