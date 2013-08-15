Now Available: Qatar Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Qatar Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- We have a bright outlook for Qatar's consumer electronics market and forecast it will grow by a CAGR of 9.5% to 2017 in US dollar terms. This positive outlook is underpinned by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, with real growth forecast to average 8.6% to 2017, on top of to GDP per capita levels that are among the highest in the world. Within the consumer electronics sector, an evolving retail landscape, as telecoms operators push smartphones and tablets, will stimulate sales, as will the popularity of new technologies and form factors such as tablets and laptop hybrids in the computer market. Government and operator investment is supporting infrastructure such as fibre broadband and high quality wireless data services will also drive consumer demand for connected devices. Finally, an expected influx of visitors in the run-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup (3mn tourists arrived when South Africa hosted the event in 2010) should boost spending. Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: We forecast growth from US$628mn in 2013 to US$888mn in 2017, a CAGR of 9.2% in US dollar terms. Rapid growth of tablet sales as the market deepens following competition for Apple from Windows 8 and Android devices, as well as the nascent hybrid/convertible market, will drive sales.
- AV Sales: We forecast growth from US$368mn in 2013 to US$517mn in 2017, CAGR of 9% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with flat-screen, Smart and 3D TV sets the main growth driver due to a high penetration of existing TV sets, requiring innovation to spur spending in the upgrade market.
- Handset Sales: We forecast growth from US$119mn in 2013 to US$186mn in 2017, a CAGR of 12.5% in US dollar terms. Operator promotions and intense competition between leading international vendors and newer vendors from China will prove a catalyst for smartphone demand growth.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating: Qatar received an improved score of 61.5 out of 100.0, moving it to the top of our MEA CE RRR table.
Key Trends & Developments
- The release of Microsoft's Windows 8 in October 2012 and Intel's new Haswell chipsets in June 2013 has ushered in a new period of innovation that will shape the PC market over the coming years. The launch of Windows 8 gave a wider range of vendors access to a touch compatible OS, which has sparked competition in terms of price and design that is deepening the tablet and laptop market. Haswell chips are also enabling more slimline design and longer battery life, enabling vendors to create hybrids/ convertibles and ultra-slim notebooks that leverage Microsoft's traditional strength in productivity software. These new devices should challenge the tablet-notebook distinction, which could potentially undermine the success of Apple, which has found a receptive customer base in Qatar for its iPad, as well as Android partner vendors which began to gain traction in the tablet market in 2012.
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