New Transportation market report from Euromonitor International: "Railway and Tramway Locomotives and Rolling Stock in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The market expanded nine-fold over the review period, to reach a value of SR1.1 billion in 2012 with demand fuelled by investments in the rail infrastructure. Saudi Arabia does not have a local industry and imports account for 97% of the market's value in 2012. Saudi Arabia plans to invest SR365 billion in rail infrastructure by 2040. The industry is expected to reach turnover of SR71 million in 2018 as imports will continue to account for the lion's share of the market.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Railway and Tramway Locomotives and Rolling Stock in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 352. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Railway and Tramway Locomotives and Rolling Stock in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 352 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Other Rolling Stock, Rail Locomotives, Self-propelled Railway or Tramway Coaches, Vans and Trucks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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