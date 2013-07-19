Now Available: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Randox Laboratories Ltd. (Randox) is a pharmaceutical and healthcare company. It develops and manufactures diagnostic kits for biochemistry laboratories. Its major product categories include biochip analyzers, biochip immunoassays, biochip molecular diagnostics, cardiovascular biomarkers and regents, clinical chemistry analyzers and diagnostic reagents. The company operates along with its major subsidiaries including Randox Food Diagnostics, Randox Toxicology, Randox Life Sciences, Randox Health, Randox Testing Services and Randox Pharma Services. It also operates an online store. The company's products are used in more than 145 countries worldwide by hospital laboratories, forensic laboratories, A and E units, food and wine testing laboratories, sports testing organizations, horse racing authorities, veterinary clinics, contract research organizations and pharmaceutical companies. Randox is headquartered in Crumlin, Antrim, the UK.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Randox Laboratories Ltd. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
