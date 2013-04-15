New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Renewable Power Market in Ghana - Government Plans to Increase Share of Renewable Installed Capacity from 0.01% to 10% by 2020"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- The Ghanaian economy has witnessed an impressive growth rate over the last decade. The GDP of the country has almost doubled in the last 8-10 years, and this high growth trend is likely to continue in the coming years. An economic growth of 14.4% is estimated for 2012 (Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, press release, November 6, 2012).
The Ghanaian government has expansion plans to increase electricity generation assets to cater growing energy placed by increasing the Ghanaian economy. Ghana also wants to be a net exporter of electricity in the near future. According to the policy document "National Energy Policy of Ghana", the country aims to be a major exporter of power in the West African region by 2015. According to a national source, Ghana will add an installed capacity from 2,000-5,000 MW (Megawatts) by 2020. Ghana plans to expand its electricity generation assets to cater to the region's growing electricity demand, as well as its own.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Ghana is also exploring renewable energy sources to meet its growing capacity demand, and to diversify its electricity generation mix. The country is endowed with abundant renewable energy sources, and solar, wind, mini hydro and waste-to-energy power could all play important roles in its power mix in the future. According to National Energy Policy, Ghana has a target of increasing the share of renewable electricity in its grid from 0.01% in 2011 to 10% by 2020. The country passed the Renewable Energy Act in 2011 to achieve this. Another bill, the Bioenergy Policy Strategy, has been drafted and is awaiting final approval. It aims to promote the growth of the country's bio-energy sector.
Scope
- Overview of Ghanian Economy and Role of Renewables in the Energy needs of the country
- Country Expansion Plan for Electricty Generation
- Govenrment initiative to promote renewable energy in the countries
- Renewable Energy Act 2011 and it's objective
- Current trends in renewable energy industry.
Reasons to Get This Report
- To show scenario of power sector in France,
- It also gives details of the auctioning of offshore wind basins around France.
- Lets the reader know the constraints in French offshore industry.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Power Markets in Western Europe to 2020 - Development of a Fully Integrated and Liberalized Electricity Market System to Increase Competitiveness and Improve Efficiency in the Region
- Renewable Energy Market in South and Central America to 2020 - Clean Development Mechanism Projects and Climate Financing to Increase Renewables Share in the Energy Mix
- Wind Power - Global Market Size, Turbine Market Share, Installation Prices, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020
- Emerging Power Markets in South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa to 2020 - Government's Restructuring Reforms Encouraging Private Participation will Enhance Price Competition and Efficiency
- Renewable Energy Market in Asia-Pacific to 2020 - Amended Renewable Energy Targets Attract Increased Investment in Both Large and Small Scale Projects
- Power Market in SAARC Countries to 2020 - FDI Driven by Private Sector Participation is Key to Future Growth
- Emerging Power Markets in Eastern Europe to 2020 - Governments Encouraging Infrastructure Development by Easing Industry Barriers in Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania
- Major Power Markets in Eastern Europe to 2020 - Renewable Resources, Privatization, and Easing Barriers to Entry in Russia, Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine and Turkey
- Power Markets in Emerging Economies - Market Outlook, Capacity and Generation, Opportunities and Challenges to 2020