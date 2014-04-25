Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Retailing in Costa Rica", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Given the adoption of modern lifestyles and the deeper level of segmentation observed within retailing in Costa Rica, locals continue looking for the best value offers for their regular grocery shopping needs, often being willing to combine different channels and formats, depending on the consumption occasion and the value they receive from visiting specific outlets. As a result, modern grocery retailers continued to gain momentum in Costa Rica, particularly in the case of convenience stores...
Euromonitor International's Retailing in Costa Rica report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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