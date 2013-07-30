Now Available: Romania Freight Transport Report Q3 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Romania Freight Transport Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Following a year in which BMI believes saw increasing volumes in all freight modes but one, 2013 will signal growth across the whole sector in line with Romania's economic outlook. However, a return to predownturn levels is still some way to go for most of the modes.
Total trade is projected to pick up with our Country Risk desk forecasting a y-o-y increase of 6.45% in 2013 following an estimated growth of 3.7% in 2012.
Road freight is to continue to dominate the sector and is projected to grow by 2% in 2013. The mode did not manage to defy the downturn but so far appears to have defied European Union (EU) pledges of a decrease in road haulage across the region, that is not to say, however, that road freight's market share is safe.
BMI notes that rail is the likeliest candidate in Romania's freight transport mix to benefit from any diversification away from road, although currently is expected to grow at a slower pace.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 2.4%
- 2013 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 1.6%
- 2013 Port of Constantza throughput is forecast to grow by 5.0%
- 2013 Road freight is forecast to grow by 2.4%
- 2013 Inland waterway freight is forecast to grow by 1.5%.
- 2013 Total real trade growth is forecast at 6.5%.
Key Industry Trends
Gazpromneft Marine Bunker Acquires Romanian Bunker Operator - Gazpromneft Marine Bunker (GMB), operator of Russian oil and gas giant Gazprom Neft's bunker business, has acquired Marine Bunker Balkan S.A. (Romania), which operates in the Black Sea port of Constantza, from Unicom Holding. According to GMB, annual bunker fuel sales are expected to exceed 100,000 tonnes, resulting in the company becoming one of the largest bunkerage operators in the port of Constantza.
Throughput Growth at Romanian Ports Continues - The freight volumes through Romanian seaports, according to their port authority, NC "Maritime Ports Administration" SA Constantza, in January-March 2013 increased by 11.3% y-o-y in terms of tonnage; containerised cargo was up 4.15% in terms of TEU.
CFR Marfa's Privatisation Expected in 2013 - Romania continued its attempts to privatise its national rail freight company CFR Marfa despite earlier rejection of all three bids submitted during the pre-qualification stage of the privatisation process. Despite lowering the monetary standards of the potential bidders, no new parties were attracted by the prospect of owning a 51% stake in the company.
Danube Bridge 2 to Open - Romanian Prime Minister of Victor Ponta, Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev and European Commissioner for Regional Policy Johannes Hahn have negotiated the date of opening of the Danube Bridge 2.
