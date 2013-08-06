Now Available: Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Company Intelligence Report

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Company Intelligence Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell) is a major integrated oil and gas company involved in multiple business sectors, including the Exploration and Production (E&P) of crude oil and natural gas; the refinement and marketing of crude oil products such as fuels, lubricants and bitumen; and the production of petrochemicals. The company is headquartered in Hague, Netherlands. Its upstream segment is involved in the extraction and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. Shell's upstream business activities can be divided into two main segments: upstream America and upstream international. The upstream America segment manages the company's upstream business activities in North America and South America, while international operations are primarily located in the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, the US, Russia, Malaysia, Brunei, and the UK. The company's production amounted to around 1,174.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2012, while reserves amounted to 13,328 mmboe.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Valuation method.
- Financial and Operational Metrics: This section covers the company's historical performance on several financial and operational parameters such as Production and Reserves, Reserves Replacement, Costs Incurred, Acreage, Wells, F&D Costs, Oil and Gas Revenue and Expenses etc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Royal Dutch Shell plc Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2012
- Royal Dutch Shell plc Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Top 15 International Integrated Companies: Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2012
- Royal Dutch Shell plc - SWOT, Strategy and Corporate Finance Report
- Malaysia Oil Markets, 2012
- Egypt Oil Markets, 2012
- Malaysia Gas Markets, 2012