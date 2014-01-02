Now Available: Russia Defence & Security Report Q1 2014

Fast Market Research recommends "Russia Defence & Security Report Q1 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Russia is continuing to procure new military equipment and to gradually professionalise its army. One of the most ambitious procurement programmes is occurring in the country's air force, which is purchasing hundreds of new warplanes, special mission aircraft and freighters over the next decade, with this force modernisation expected to conclude by 2020. In addition, the Russian army is planning to replace a wide range of its current armoured vehicle fleet with a family of modular platforms that can be configured according to the missions that they are to perform. Moreover, the navy is acquiring new vessels, although of all of Russia's armed services, the navy seems to have the least ambitious procurement plans in terms of platform acquisition. This is not surprising, it has arguably always been considered a relatively junior service compared to the Russian Army and, to a lesser extent, the Russian Air Force.
At the diplomatic level, Russo-Japanese relations are being enhanced with a bilateral ministerial meetings. Items under discussion between the two countries include the long-term future of the disputed Kuril Islands and security cooperation between the two countries. Similarly, Q413 has seen the heads of the Russian and Iranian air forces meeting to discuss cooperation between the two services.
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Russia has reportedly increased its shipments of materiel to the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as the civil war in that country continued to rage. Russia has also brokered an initiative to catalogue and remove chemical weapons from Syria by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
Moreover, in Q413 Russia increased and broadened the nature of its naval deployments to the Mediterranean in its efforts to monitor the situation in Syria.
BMI has made a number of additions to the Russia Defence Security report. Broadly speaking they cover:
- Russian plans to increase its military presence in Kyrgyzstan.
- Ongoing deliveries of new fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft to the Russian Air Force.
- Induction of new ballistic missile defence systems to protect Russian territory.
- Exports of materiel to Afghanistan and Iraq.
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