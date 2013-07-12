Now Available: Russia Defence & Security Report Q3 2013

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Russia Defence & Security Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- As of Q313, Russia is continuing to procure new equipment and to gradually professionalise its army. One of the most ambitious procurement programmes is occurring in the country's air force, which is purchasing hundreds of new warplanes, special mission aircraft and freighters over the next decade, with this force modernisation expected to conclude by 2020. In addition, the Russian army is planning to replace a wide range of its current armoured vehicle fleet with a family of modular platforms that can be configured according to the missions that they are to perform. Moreover, the navy is acquiring new vessels, although of all of Russia's armed services, the navy seems to have the least ambitious procurement plans in terms of platform acquisition. Other important changes to the Russian military that have been outlined in BMI's Q313 report include the planned activation of a cyber warfare unit in the Russian army to protect the country against cyber attacks, and to wage cyber warfare.
BMI has made a number of changes to its views since the publication of the Q213 report:
- Updates regarding all the major procurement programmes for the Russian Air Force and Russian Navy.
- News regarding recent developments across several major Russian military procurement initiatives.
