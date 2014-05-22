Fast Market Research recommends "Sanitary Protection in Ireland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Sanitary protection is one tissue and hygiene category which has been hit hard by the economic recession as consistent current value declines have been recorded since 2008 when the Irish economic recession began. However, volume declines were only seen during the first three years of the economic recession and since then the category has managed to struggle through with some semblance of growth, although this has all been offset by sharp value declines, which have been forced onto manufacturers...
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Pantyliners, Sanitary Protection Including Intimate Wipes, Tampons, Towels.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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