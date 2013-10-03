Now Available: Saudi Arabia Business Forecast Report Q4 2013

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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- BMI Political Risk Ratings The al-Saud regime has proved relatively resilient in the face of the Arab Spring, and the country has for the most part avoided the widespread anti-government demonstrations that swept throughout much of the Middle East and North Africa in 2011. However, the monarchy's position is heavily reliant on a combination of large handouts of cash in the form of public sector wages and subsidies, and a heavy-handed repression of dissent. In the long run, these strategies could prove unsustainable, and we would not rule out an uptick in popular dissatisfaction with the regime in the years ahead.
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