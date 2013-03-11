Recently published research from GlobalData, "Saudi Arabia In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Saudi Arabia In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture" provides key market data on the Saudi Arabia In Vitro Diagnostics market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories - Immuno Chemistry, Clinical Chemistry, Haematology, Infectious Immunology, Histology And Cytology, Microbiology Culture and Genetic Testing. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for In Vitro Diagnostics market categories - Immuno Chemistry, Clinical Chemistry, Haematology, Infectious Immunology, Histology And Cytology, Microbiology Culture and Genetic Testing.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Saudi Arabia In Vitro Diagnostics market.
- Key players covered include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMerieux S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Saudi Arabia In Vitro Diagnostics competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMerieux S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Grifols, S.A., Horiba, Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, Phadia AB, DiaSorin S.p.A, Gen-Probe Incorporated, Diagnostica Stago, Inc., Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Alere Inc., Immucor, Inc., Hologic, Inc.
