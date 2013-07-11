Now Available: Service Station Retailing in Greece 2012

New Retailing market report from Verdict Research: "Service Station Retailing in Greece 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Based on Verdict's proprietary market data and insight into key fuel retailers, this brief provides you with an up-to-date picture of the fuel retailing market in Greece. As well as outlining service station numbers, fuel sales, competitor shares, and fuel and site forecasts, it details retailers' c-store, car wash, and unmanned site numbers with an overview of their product offerings.
Scope of this Report
- Benchmark your service station retail offer against the major national players by examining their number of sites, shops, and car washes.
- Develop new marketing ideas for your service station shop, car wash, and card propositions by examining those of other players across Greece.
- Make informed pitches to potential partners by gaining insights into the major retailers' networks, market shares, fuel throughputs, and future plans.
- Assess overall market entry potential by accessing key market indicators including registered cars, national fuel volumes, and average prices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
In Greece, total fuel consumption decreased to 6,841 million litres in 2011, down by 10.9% from 7,680 million litres in 2010. Verdict expects fuel demand to continue falling into 2014.
During 2011, the total number of service stations decreased by 3.8% to 7,162 sites. EKO, now owned by Hellenic, had the largest number of fuel retail sites, with a 15.4% share of the national service station network.
69.3% of the service stations in Greece featured a shop as at January 1, 2012. The number of sites with a shop decreased to 4,964, down 4.0% on the year before.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which are the top five players in the Greek service station retail market and how many sites, shops, and car washes do they have?
- What is the market share and average fuel throughput per site of the top five players in Greece?
- How is the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets, as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes?
- What strategies do key players have across their fuel and non-fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, partnerships, and suppliers used?
