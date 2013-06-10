Now Available: Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. (Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics) is an in-vitro diagnostics company. It is offering products and services for diagnosing medical conditions, monitoring patient therapy and quality health care. The company's product portfolio includes various diagnostics systems such as integrated chemistry, immunoassay, routine chemistry, automation, hematology, hemostasis, microbiology, diabetes, urinalysis, blood gas monitoring and molecular testing. Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics offers services such as StreamCARE services, RealTime solutions, consulting solutions, eCommerce and global customer care. It conducts operations in North America, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia. Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics is a subsidiary of Siemens Healthcare and is headquartered in Illinois, the US.
The company plans to cater to the growing demand of hemostasis laboratories to produce results quickly. This intent is visible as Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics recently introduced Sysmex CS-5100 System, a random access high-volume coagulation analyzer equipped with simultaneous, multi-wavelength preanalytical sample integrity technology that enables labs to achieve first-run accuracy.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
