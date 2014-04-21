Fast Market Research recommends "Six Trends Shaping Consumer Appliances" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The consumer appliances market is expected to see the emergence of a few influential trends over the next five years. These trends will focus on health and eating habits, while government regulations and policies will shape the inclusion of water and energy-saving features. emerging and developed markets will have different product opportunities in the future. Last but not least, internet retailing will become a major channel for consumer appliances retailing.
Euromonitor International's Six Trends Shaping Consumer Appliances global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. The report also identifies the leading companies/brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the competitive landscape - be it new product developments, technological innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Additionally, trade statistics and producer's shares will answer questions on where appliances are produced and where they are being exported to, how quickly these units are moving, which companies are producing how much, and whether all categories are behaving in the same way. Collectively, this gives a complete view in both marketing and production planning strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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