Now Available: Skin Care in Vietnam

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Skin Care in Vietnam", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- In 2012, skin care registered current value growth of 19%. Several factors contributed to skin care's strong performance. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of skin care via various sources, such as beauty magazines, beauty videos, or the internet. The popular trend in natural make-up, in which a perfect skin is essential, also helped stress the importance of skin care. Moreover, as living standards improve, consumers are becoming more willing to spend on skin care products. In...
Euromonitor International's Skin Care in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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